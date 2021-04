BY INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja The Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and a non-governmental organisation, Society for the Reconciliation of Distressed Nigerians in Diaspora (SORENID), have pledged to collaborate to help Nigerians in the Diaspora to trace their roots and also assist stranded Nigerians to return home and start life afresh. This was disclosed in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper