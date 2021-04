BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa There was pandemonium yesterday at the Niger Delta University located in the Wilberforce Island area of Ammassoma in the Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State following the shooting to death of a 200 level student, James Okunmakpeye by suspected cultists. The deceased, James Okunmakpeye, a student of marketing at […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper