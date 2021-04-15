PDP Nigeria Blasts APC Over Reaction On Twitter’s Move To Ghana





By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday upbraided the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for describing the by-passing of Nigeria by Twitter to site its Africa headquarters in Ghana as “a non-issue,” saying it confirms that the party and Presidemt Buhari Presidency’s poor understanding of governance. The PDP added that the statement issued by the APC […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper