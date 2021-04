By Salifu Usman, Abuja The curtain was drawn on the 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020’ yesterday with the defending champions, Team Delta, amassing an astonishing 384 medals, comprising 158 gold, 116 silver, 110 bronze to beat Host Edo State and other participating states to the number one position for the sixth consecutive time. According to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper