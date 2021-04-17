BREAKING: Communication Minister, Pantami, Renounces Controversial Comments On Terrorist Groups

By Our Correspondent Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isa Pantami, has renounced some contoversial comments he once made on Al Qaeda and Taliban. The minister has been under fire over the comments which were interpreted as endorsing the extremism and terrorism against non-Muslims. Social media users have intensified calls on […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
