Int’l ‘Akwete’ Dance Creator, Iyasere To Celebrate 40 Years Of Cultural Activism





BY OUR CORRESPONDENT Cultural ambassador, Richard Iyasere is set to celebrate forty adventurous years of upholding the Edo cultural heritage. Iyasere, who is a prominent Edo funk entertainer and cultural activist has contributed his part and followed the path of ambassador Osayomore Joseph, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Akaba Man, Fabomo and Chief Arala Osula. Popularly known […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper