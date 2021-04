BY OUR CORRESPONDENT It’s not a common knowledge that President Mohammadu Buhari’s comedian-impersonator, popularly known as MC Tagwaye has a twin brother. The twins namely Prince UC Ingawa and Obinna Simon (MC Tagwaye) have been trending as they add another year on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The duo, who had earlier released some amazing photoshoots in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper