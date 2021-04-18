Six Months After #EndSARS, Police Reforms, Panels’ Verdicts Still Pending





By GEORGE OKOJIE and OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos; RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar; KALU EZIYI, Umuahia; ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos; EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri; ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt; Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo; Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja and JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo Six months after the #ENDSARS protest that rocked the country, Nigerians are still awaiting reforms from the police and verdicts from […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper