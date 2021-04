BY OUR CORRESPONDENT | The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has reacted to what he called a defamatory news report written by an online medium, that he was detained by EFCC for two hours after allegedly attempting to bribe the anti-graft agency chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, with $350,000. Akpabio said the online report […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper