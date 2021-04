By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri No fewer than 33 soldiers have been reportedly killed on Sunday when Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists invaded a military base in Mainok, Borno State on Sunday afternoon. Mainok is a community along Maiduguri – Damaturu road in Kaga LGA and about 55 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital. An impeccable military source, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper