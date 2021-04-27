African V’ball Club Championships: Nigeria Customs Thrash AS Douanes,Through To Semifinals





By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) women volleyball team are through to the semifinal of the ongoing 2021 Women’s African Volleyball Club Championship in Kelibia, Tunisia, after thrashing Burkina Faso’s AS Douanes 3-0 (17-25, 15-25, 11-25) in an exciting encounter, yesterday. The victory earned the Nigerian Customs girls second spot finished in Group […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper