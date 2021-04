By Ejike Ejike, Abuja ¦ The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed a former comptroller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Peter Ezenwa Ekpendu, over allegations of involvement in a case of procurement fraud and diversion of public funds. EFCC sources, who confirmed the story, said, Ekpendu arrived at the headquarters of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper