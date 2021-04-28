FOCUS ON GOMBE: NEWMAP National Project Coordinator Applauds Programme Implementation In Gombe

The national project coordinator of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Dr Salisu Dahiru, has commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for providing the right leadership in counterpart funds and other support to the Gombe State NEWMAP, leading to the implementation of the state University – Malam Inna gully control work and afforestation activities […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
