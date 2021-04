By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah Nigeria and Zambia will deepen collaboration between the two countries, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured. According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari spoke on Thursday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a Special Envoy of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of Zambia. He said the two countries would […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper