By Danjuma Joseph | The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 1,756 additional polling units in Nasarawa State. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, gave the hint during a visit to some of the newly established polling units in Karu local government area of the state. According to Ajidagba, Karu […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper