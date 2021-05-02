EPL: Man United vs Liverpool Match Postponed After Anti-Glazer Protests

Sunday’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool has been postponed after United fans invaded the Old Trafford pitch in a demonstration against the team owners, the Glazer family. A statement from United confirmed the news and attributed the decision to “safety and security considerations,” saying it came following discussions with police, the Premier League and the local council. A revised […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
