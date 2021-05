BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna The chairman, LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, has condoled with the families of the Agenis over the death of their father, Pa Gambo Ageni, who passed on in the early hours of Monday in Kaduna at the age of 80. Late Pa Ageni was the father of Dr. Ibrahim Ageni, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper