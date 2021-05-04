AFN Crisis: Focus On Your Training, Leave Administrators With Bickering, Minister Charges Athletes

By Salifu Usman, Abuja With less than 90-day to summer’s virus-postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo, Nigeria’s minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged Team Nigeria’s athletes to concentrate on their preparation for podium finish at the global showpieces and not be to distracted by the squabbling in the Athletics Federation of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers AFN Crisis: Focus On Your Training, Leave Administrators With Bickering, Minister Charges...