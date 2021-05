By Salifu Usman, Abuja The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared tomorrow as Eid el-Fitr, the first day of Shawwal 1442AH. He, therefore, said that Ramadan continues today. The Sultan made the declaration in Sokoto, yesterday, in a statement signed by the chairman, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper