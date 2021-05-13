By Jonathan Ndai-Isaiah President Muhammadu Buhari with members of his immediate family observed the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at the State House on Thursday. The celebrations marked the end of a month-long Ramadan fast, usually followed by large congregational prayers at designated eid grounds. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had in a statement […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Eid-el-Fitr: Buhari, Family Members, Lawan, Gbajabiamila Pray At Aso Rock