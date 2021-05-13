Swimming: African Invitational Championship Holds In Port-Harcourt

BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja The first African invitational swimming championship has been fixed to take place in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State capital, the organizers have announced. The championship tagged, “Garden City 2021” is being organised by Demakers Business Roundtable in collaboration with the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Women Awards Championship and African Swimming Federation. The organisers said […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
