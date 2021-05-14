UTME/DE: JAMB Set To Extend Deadline As 600,000 Candidates Yet To Register





BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is considering postponing the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), which was initially scheduled to hold between June 5 and 18. This is due to the difficulties being experienced by prospective candidates in their attempts to generate the required codes […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper