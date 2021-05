BY OUR CORRESPONDENT The chairman of Chinmark Group, Dr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, has rewarded his workers and policemen attached to the firm with landed property as a way of appreciating them, saying that team members “who served should be serviced accordingly.” Ijiomah had few days ago disclosed on his verified Facebook handle (Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah) […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper