By OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has paid tribute to the commissioner for housing and urban development, Mrs. Uche Okay, who died on Friday. Condoling with the Okay family, Governor Umahi told the husband, Mr. Celestine Okah, that the state government received news of the death with shock, adding that her death […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper