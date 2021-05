BY OUR CORRESPONDENT Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, popularly known as A. A. Zaura has emphasised the need for patience by Nigerians even as he called for nationwide prayers against the menace of insecurity in order to promote peaceful co-existence in the country. In a Sallah message delivered by A.A. Zaura through his media aide, Al-Amin […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper