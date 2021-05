A former Provost of College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, now Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Professor Francisca Aladejana, is dead. Prof Aladejana, who until his death, was a Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Basic, Secondary and Vocational/Technical Education, reportedly slumped in her office on Monday and thereafter […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper