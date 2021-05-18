opportunities: Waste For Health Insurance Ensures Access To Quality Healthcare For Nigerians – Opurum

Chinonso Opurum is the founder and growth lead of SOSO Care, a low-cost micro health insurance which solves the health inequality in Nigeria through the collection and sales of recyclables such as paper, cartons, PET bottles, sachet water nylons, tins, metals, used car batteries from Nigerians to finance their health insurance premium. Over 90 per […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Waste For Health Insurance Ensures Access To Quality Healthcare For Nigerians...