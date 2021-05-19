Again, Buhari Seeks Debt Relief For African Countries

President Muhammadu Buhari in Paris, France, has called on European countries and global financial institutions to consider reducing devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic on African economies by restructuring debt portfolios, opting for complete reliefs, and releasing vaccines to the continent, which is still behind in protecting majority of its citizens. The President, who spoke […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

