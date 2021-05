The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), has accused the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, of grossly abusing his powers in addition to allegedly using same to commit financial misappropriation as the head of the agency. AUPCTRE in a petition signed by its […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper