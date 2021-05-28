Financial Inclusion: TAJBank Opens 3 New Branches, NANTS Lauds Drive

TAJBank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, has opened three new branches in Abuja in furtherance of its sustained drives to deepen financial inclusion and offer stress-free innovative financial services to its growing customers nationwide. Speaking during the opening ceremony of the technology-powered branches, the bank’s Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna told thousands of people who graced […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
