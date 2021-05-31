FITC, a knowledge institution, which provides learning, insights and innovation, as well as advisory services to financial institutions and other sectors in Nigeria and beyond, is championing the TechNovate Conference 2021. The conference, which themed, “Repositioning the Financial Services Sector, The Rise of Fintechs, New Technologies, and Innovative Solutions” is set to hold virtually on Wednesday and […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers FITC Hosts TechNovate Conference 2021