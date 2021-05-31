Kaduna Gives Foreign Scholarship To Another Batch Of Students

Kaduna State has granted international scholarships to another batch of 34 students who will proceed for postgraduate studies in September 2021, out of 265 merit-based applicants that applied. The Kaduna State Government is already spending N800m on 42 students granted merit-based international scholarships in the September 2020 cycle, covering their tuition fees, upkeep, transportation and […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
