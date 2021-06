One student has been confirmed dead while a yet-to-be-ascertained number has been kidnapped by gunmen who invaded Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, Kaduna State on Wednesday night. The chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Zaria chapter, Engr. Aliyu Musa Kofa, who made the disclosure, said the gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the institution around […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper