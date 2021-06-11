President Buhari Inaugurates Police Equipment In Lagos





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated security equipment for the police and other security agencies in Lagos State. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos officially handed over the patrol vehicles and various security equipment to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba. The security equipment include 150 double cabin vehicles, 30 saloon patrol vehicles, 1000 ballistic vests, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper