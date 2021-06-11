Stockbrokers Call For Reintroduction Of Margin Facility To Improve Liquidity





Stockbrokers, under the auspices of the association of securities dealing houses of Nigeria (ASHON) have called for reintroduction of the margin facility to help improve liquidity in the Nigerian capital market. The chairman of ASHON, Chief Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should reintroduce the margin facility to help improve liquidity […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper