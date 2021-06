The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, congratulated the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over the Court of Appeal judgement affirming their victory in the governorship election in the state. Tinubu, who said the appellate court’s verdict was a […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper