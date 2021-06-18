Samsung Tasks Nigerian Govt on Construction Of Ship Repair Yard

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN) has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria, particularly the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for carrying out feasibility study for the construction of ship repair facility in country to serve LNG carriers, Crude Oil Tanker and other merchant vessels in Nigeria. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
