Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has applauded the re-appointment of Hajiya Amina J. Mohammed as the United Nations deputy secretary-general for a second term of five years. In a congratulatory message, Governor Yahaya said the re-appointment of Amina is a clear recognition of her immense contribution in support of the Secretary General’s agenda in […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Gombe Governor Applauds Amina Mohammed’s Appointment As UN Deputy Secretary-general