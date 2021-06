The Nigerian Army has said troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-East, Operation HADIN KAI, in conjunction with the Air Task Force overran Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (BHT/ISWAP) camp in Lamboa forest killing over 20 fighters. The director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the feat was achieved on Sunday, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper