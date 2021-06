The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has taken the delivery of 80 badminton rackets donated by the Nippon Badminton Association (NBA) from the Japan Embassy in Nigeria.The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, while handing over the rackets to the BFN chairman, Francis Obih, at the Badminton Hall of the MKO Stadium in Abuja on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper