The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), on Sunday, felicitated with the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DLCM) and Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary. The National President, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, led a delegation of executive members of the body to the regional […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper