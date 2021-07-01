National Executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday stormed the National Assembly complex in protest against the nomination of special assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie as national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The PDP leaders who defied the rain to protest Onochie’s nomination, said President Muhammadu […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers INEC: PDP Protest At NASS Over Onochie’s Nomination