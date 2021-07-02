A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW) with support from MacAuthur Foundation under her Strengthening Accountability and Transparency in Nigeria Education Sector (STATNES) project, has taken campaign against all forms of corruption in the system to various schools, markets and communities in Chikun, Soba and Kaura local government areas of Kaduna State. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Anti-corruption: NGO Sensitises Kaduna Schools, Markets, Communities