The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos and Benue states’ landscapes are said to be dotted with over 10,850 uncompleted or abandoned buildings, most of which are meant to be commercial and residential housing projects but now house criminals. While the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has identified 600 uncompleted buildings, Benue State has 10,000, with Lagos […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Anxiety As FCT, Lagos, Benue Identify 10,631 Uncompleted Buildings As Security Threat