President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Kano extolled the virtues of Alhaji Ado Bayero, the late Emir of Kano, describing him as a man of remarkable culture and principles, who staked his own life at several junctures in the defense of his people and urged his son and new Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, to copy […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper