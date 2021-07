The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Field Commanders and other key staff in major shake-up in the Nigerian Army (NA). The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the development will provide the much-needed vigour in General Yahaya’s command of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper