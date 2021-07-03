School Feeding: Federal Govt To Enrol Additional 5m Pupils By 2023





The Federal Government will enrol additional five million pupils into the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) over the next two years. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, made the disclosure during a stakeholders meeting for the enumeration of beneficiaries and scaling up of the NHGSFP in Zamfara State. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper