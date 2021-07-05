Organisation Will Be Topnotch At Aisha Buhari Football Tourney – Falode

The director of organisation of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament, Aisha Falode, has assured of the determination and preparedness of the committee to deliver a well-organised football showpiece befitting the personality of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari. Africa’s powerhouses in women football – Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa and hosts Nigeria – including Mali and […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
