Non-functional Vessels: Nigeria Loses N50bn To Neighbouring Countries

BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos The nation’s economy is losing about N50 billion to capital flight as ship owners continue to dry dock over 200 cabotage vessels in neighbouring countries, such as; Ghana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire Equatorial Guinea, among others. Nigeria, a supposed maritime nation lacks an international standard dry docking facilities, thereby making indigenous shipowners […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
