Non-functional Vessels: Nigeria Loses N50bn To Neighbouring Countries

By
Headliners
-
2



BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos The nation’s economy is losing  about N50 billion to capital flight as ship owners continue to dry dock over 200 cabotage vessels in neighbouring countries, such as; Ghana, Cameroon,  Côte d’Ivoire Equatorial Guinea, among others. Nigeria, a supposed maritime nation lacks an international standard dry docking facilities, thereby making indigenous shipowners […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

