The Board of Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved $170.9 million dollars in financing for the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) leveraging energy access finance framework (LEAF) programme, a statement from the AfDB yesterday, said. LEAF aims to unlock commercial and local-currency financing for decentralised renewable energy (DRE) projects in six programme countries: Ghana, Guinea, Ethiopia, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
AfDB Receives $170.9 Climate Fund Boost For Energy Access Framework